Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/8/2023

VELOCITY FINANCIAL INC (VEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Velocity Financial, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate finance company. The Company primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by one-to-four-unit residential rental and commercial properties, which it refers to collectively as investor real estate loans. It originates loans nationwide across its network of independent mortgage brokers. The Company's portfolio provides loans held for investment. The Company's loan is secured by a first lien on the underlying property with a personal guarantee. The Company's loan portfolio totaled $3.5 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on properties in approximately 45 states and the District of Columbia. The Company funds its portfolio primarily through a combination of committed and uncommitted secured warehouse facilities, securitizations, corporate debt and equity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE INC (BCSF) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company is focused on generating income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. Its primary focus is capitalizing on opportunities within Bain Capital Credit's Senior Direct Lending Strategy. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns and income to its stockholders by investing primarily in middle-market companies with between 10 million dollars and 150 million dollars in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The Company may also invest in mezzanine debt and other junior securities and in secondary purchases of assets or portfolios. It is externally managed by BCSF Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

