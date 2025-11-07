Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/7/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PAYSIGN INC (PAYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysign, Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs, patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. The Companys payment solutions are utilized by its corporate customers to increase customer loyalty, increase patient adherence rates, reduce administration costs and streamline operations. It markets its prepaid card solutions under its Paysign brand. Its end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. It operates on a payments platform with fintech capabilities that can be seamlessly integrated with its clients systems. It offers donor engagement app, which integrates seamlessly with existing donor management systems, delivering immediate value to plasma centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BANKINTER SA - ADR (BKNIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, such as Bankinter Gestion de Activos SGIIC, Hispamarket SA, Bankinter Capital Riesgo SGECR SA and Bankinter Sociedad de Financiacion SAU.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TUTOR PERINI CORP (TPC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tutor Perini Corporation is a civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure. The contracting services provided by the Civil segment include construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and others. Its Building segment is engaged in providing services for private and public works customers in several specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, commercial offices, and government facilities, among others. Its Specialty Contractors segment specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and fire protection systems for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC (KINS) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingstone Companies, Inc. is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company offers property and casualty insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is engaged in writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine. In addition, through its subsidiary, Cosi Agency, Inc. (Cosi), a multi-state licensed general agency, it accesses alternative distribution channels. Its product lines include personal lines, livery physical damage, and other. Personal lines consist of homeowners, dwelling fire, cooperative/condominium, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The Company writes for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD(ADR) (HMY) is a large-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold and uranium properties, through its underground and open-pit mines in South Africa, and its Hidden Valley open-pit mine in Papua New Guinea. Its main products are gold bullion and uranium concentrate, extracted from deep-level and surface mining operations. Its segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. In South Africa, its underground operations are located within the Witwatersrand Basin, which includes one in the Klerksdorp goldfield, three in the West Rand, and five in the Free State, in the southern portion of the Witwatersrand Basin. It also has an open pit mine, Kalgold, on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt as well as several surface treatment operations. In Papua New Guinea, it operates the Hidden Valley mine and Wafi-Golpu project. In Australia, the Company owns the Eva Copper Mine Project. It also owns CSA Copper Mine in New South Wales, Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rex American Resources Corporation is an ethanol production company. The Company operates through the ethanol and by-products segment. Its ethanol operations are focused on corn, ethanol, distillers grains, distillers corn oil and natural gas. The Company has interests in over six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 730 million gallons of ethanol. The Company has ownership of the gallons shipped by the ethanol production facilities, which has ownership interests in approximately 300 million gallons. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen), and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). The Companys ethanol production facilities are located across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MERCURY GENERAL CORP (MCY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company engaged in writing personal automobile insurance business. The Company writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection and umbrella insurance. Its automobile coverage includes collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured, and uninsured motorists, and other hazards. Its homeowners coverage includes dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages. It offers standard, non-standard and preferred private passenger automobile insurance. It also offers homeowners insurance in approximately 10 states, commercial automobile insurance in approximately four states, and mechanical protection insurance in various states. Its subsidiaries include Mercury Casualty Company, California Automobile Insurance Company, Orion Indemnity Company, American Mercury Insurance Company, Animas Funding LLC, and Mercury Insurance Company of Illinois.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

