Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC (WHG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. manages investment assets and provides services for its clients through its subsidiaries, Westwood Management Corp., Westwood Advisors, L.L.C., Salient Advisors, L.P. and Broadmark Asset Management LLC. The Companys segments include Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, public employee retirement funds, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments, foundations and individuals; sub-advisory; pooled investment vehicles, including collective investment trusts. The Trust segment provides trust and custodial services and participation in common trust funds that it sponsors for institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Its advisory business encompasses six distinct investment capabilities, including United States (U.S.) Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy and Real Assets, Tactical Absolute Return, Income Alternatives and Managed Investment Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CADRE HOLDINGS INC (CDRE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cadre Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of safety products. The Company's equipment provides protection to allow users to safely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. Its core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, duty gear and nuclear safety products. Its principal body armor product offerings include concealable, corrections and tactical armor, which provide varying levels of protection against ballistic or sharp instrument threats. It offers an engineered portfolio of critical operator survival suits, blast sensors, accessories and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians, among others. Its engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Its key brands include Safariland and Med-Eng, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC (IMPP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Petroleum Inc is a Greece-based international shipping transportation company. The Company specialized in the transportation of various petroleum and petrochemical products in liquefied form. As of March 15, 2022, the Company's fleet consists of 4 vessels (oil product and crude oil tankers) with a total of more than 250 DWT.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

