Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP (SHIP) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is a Greece-based shipping company specializing in the worldwide seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. The Company operates 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's fleet includes such vessels as Titanship, Flagship, Hellasship, Patriotship as well as Geniuship and Squireship. The Company manages their vessels' operations, insurances and bunkering and has the general supervision of their third-party technical and commercial managers. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's subsidiaries include Seanergy Shipmanagement Corp, Squire Ocean Navigation Co, Pembroke Chartering Services Limited, Harbour Business International Corp as well as Friend Ocean Navigation Co and Seanergy Management Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

