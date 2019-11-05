Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (MOFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. that operates through three agencies located in central and east-central Iowa. As of May 1, 2019, the Bank operated a total of 62 banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Florida. It provides full service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located and also offers trust and investment management services. The Bank offers deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The Bank offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FS BANCORP INC (FSBW) is a small-cap value stock in the S&Ls/Savings Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank is a relationship-driven community bank. The Bank offers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and various industries within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It offers a range of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by income producing properties, including retail centers, warehouses and office buildings located in the market areas. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

