Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LOEWS CORP (L) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loews Corporation is a holding company and has four reportable segments comprised of three individual consolidated operating subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipelines) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels & Co), and the Corporate segment. CNA is an insurance holding company. CNA's insurance products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverage, including surety. Boardwalk Pipelines is engaged in the business of transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, olefins and other hydrocarbons. Boardwalk Pipelines also provides ethane supply and transportation services for industrial customers in Louisiana and Texas. The Loews Hotels segment is engaged in operating a chain of hotels. Loews Hotels & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of 25 hotels. The business also specializes in customized mid-and short-run packaging solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LOEWS CORP

L Guru Analysis

L Fundamental Analysis

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides a non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patients vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IRADIMED CORP

IRMD Guru Analysis

IRMD Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.