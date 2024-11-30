Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

EASTMAN KODAK CO (KODK) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Kodak Company is a manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals. It operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment is comprised of five lines of business: the Prepress Solutions business, the PROSPER business, the Software business, the Electrophotographic Printing Solutions business and the VERSAMARK business. Print segment products include digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, digital printing solutions using electrically charged toner-based technology, production press systems, consumables (primarily ink), inkjet components, software and services. Its Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment is comprised of four lines of business: Industrial Film and Chemicals business, Motion Picture business, Advanced Materials and Functional Printing business, and the Licensing and Analytical Services business. The Brand segment contains the brand licensing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EASTMAN KODAK CO

KODK Guru Analysis

KODK Fundamental Analysis

