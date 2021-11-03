Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (ESQ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank engaged in serving the financial needs of the legal and small business communities as well as commercial and retail customers. It provides products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as merchant services solutions. It offers commercial loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, and real estate loans. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. It provides attorney-related loans, which include commercial and consumer lending to attorneys, law firms and plaintiffs/claimants. It offers business checking and savings, business line of credit, business term loan, and cash management. It also provides lending solution, including portfolio acquisition loan, agent residual acquisition loan, working capital line of credit and merchant term loan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

