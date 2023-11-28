Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. (CPSS) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company's business is to provide purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. Through its automobile contract purchases, it provides indirect financing to the customers of dealers. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers from traditional sources, such as commercial banks, credit unions, and the finance companies affiliated with automobile manufacturers. It also originates vehicle purchase money loans by lending directly to consumers. It offers over eight different financing programs and prices each program according to relative credit risk. Its financing programs include First Time Buyer, Mercury / Delta, Standard, Alpha, Alpha Plus, Super Alpha and Preferred.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC.

CPSS Guru Analysis

CPSS Fundamental Analysis

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AMK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a provider of wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. The Company through its investment advisor subsidiary, AssetMark, Inc., operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions. Its platform enables advisers to outsource services and capabilities. It provides an end-to-end experience, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, its platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to manage their day-to-day business activities. It is engaged in providing technology solutions to registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA enterprises, turnkey asset management programs, and asset managers. It also offers services and solutions, including overlay management, investment solutions and flexible desktop technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

AMK Guru Analysis

AMK Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

