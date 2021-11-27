Markets
BIO

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/27/2021

Contributor
John Reese Validea
Published

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. (BIO) is a large-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Life Science segment markets and develops, manufactures and markets approximately 6,000 reagents, apparatus and laboratory instruments. Its products are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes and food testing regimes. Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the global diagnostics market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:PASS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):PASS
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:FAIL
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BIO

Full Factor Report for BIO

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. primarily operates specialty stores that provide a make your own stuffed animal interactive entertainment experience in which guests, with the help of the Company's associates, visit a variety of stations to assemble and customize a stuffed animal. It has three segments. Direct-to-consumer segment includes the operations of corporately managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the United States, Canada, China, Ireland and the United Kingdom, including its e-commerce sites. Commercial segment includes the Company's transactions with other businesses, mainly consisting of licensing the Company's intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities. International franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the Company's franchise agreements with store locations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. It has approximately 355 corporately managed stores and 72 internationally franchised stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:FAIL
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:PASS
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC

Full Guru Analysis for BBW

Full Factor Report for BBW

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIO BBW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Validea

At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.

Learn More

More from Validea

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular