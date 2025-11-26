Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BANKINTER SA - ADR (BKNIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, such as Bankinter Gestion de Activos SGIIC, Hispamarket SA, Bankinter Capital Riesgo SGECR SA and Bankinter Sociedad de Financiacion SAU.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANKINTER SA - ADR

BKNIY Guru Analysis

BKNIY Fundamental Analysis

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (BWFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state chartered commercial bank. It offers a range of commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses and real estate construction and development loans. It offers traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. It offers real estate loans for owner-occupied commercial properties as well as commercial property owned by real estate investors. Its construction portfolio includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses to construct owner-used properties, loans to developers of commercial real estate investment properties and residential developments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC

BWFG Guru Analysis

BWFG Fundamental Analysis

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC (BWB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses primarily on commercial lending, consisting of loans secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties, loans secured by multifamily residential properties, nonowner occupied single family residential properties, construction loans, land development loans and commercial and industrial loans. The Bank offers loan and deposit products primarily for commercial clients. The Bank also offers consumers traditional retail deposit products through its branch network, along with online, mobile, and direct banking channels. The Bank has developed a suite of deposit products targeted at commercial clients, including a variety of remote deposit and cash management products, along with commercial transaction accounts. The Bank has nine full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis (two), St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC

BWB Guru Analysis

BWB Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.