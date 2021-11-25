Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/25/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC (BRDG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager. The Company is diversified across various asset classes. The Company employs a vertically integrated model spanning nine investment platforms across real estate equity and debt strategies. Its vertically integrated approach includes investment professionals as well as employees who perform active asset management, property management, leasing, and construction management functions. The Company operate across 40 states. Its portfolio consists of Skybridge Towers, One North Lasalle, Royal Centre, Waverly Place, Lore South Mountain, Somerby Franklin, Carrollwood Station, Somerby Lake Nona, Sandy Springs, Archer Ave, Post District and Echo Street West.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS INC (RYAN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of specialty insurance products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The Company provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The Company's specialties include wholesale brokerage, binding authority and underwriting management. Wholesale Brokerage distributes a range of diversified mix of specialty property, casualty, professional lines, personal lines and workers' compensation insurance products from insurance carriers to retail brokerage firms. Binding Authority providing insurance agents and brokers with specialty coverage solutions. underwriting management a specialty delegated authority underwriting business consisting of property and casualty managing general underwriters (MGUs) and national specialty programs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

