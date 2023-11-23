Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR (RLX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RLX Technology Inc is China-based e-vapor company. The Company is engaged in the activities in the e-vapor industry, from scientific research, technology and product development, supply chain management, to offline distribution. The Company provides closed-system rechargeable e-vapor products with various value-added features. The Company's products are primarily sold in its offline retail outlets through its distributors, retailers and customer representatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WINGSTOP INC (WING) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

