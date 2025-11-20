Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/20/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

IDAHO STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC (IDR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. is a gold producer and critical minerals/rare earth element (REE) exploration company focused on a diversified asset base and cash flows from operations. Its portfolio of mineral properties is located in the historic producing silver and gold districts of the Coeur d'Alene Mining region of north Idaho and the Elk City region of north-central Idaho, as well as the historic REE-Thorium Belt located near the city of Salmon in central Idaho. Its gold properties include the Golden Chest Mine, and the New Jersey Mill, as well as the Eastern Star exploration property and other less advanced properties. In addition to its gold properties, it has three REE exploration properties in Idaho known as Lemhi Pass, Diamond Creek, and Mineral Hill. The Golden Chest Gold Mine is located in northern Idaho. It lies within the Murray Gold Belt. It also operates Toboggan project, located in the Murray Gold Belt in northern Idaho, three miles north of its Golden Chest Mine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP (GLAD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company. The Company invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses. Its investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market companies (companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3 million to $25 million) in the United States that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness, and make distributions to stockholders; and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, in connection with its debt investments, that can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

STEELCASE INC (SCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steelcase Inc. is engaged in furnishing the work experience in office environments. The Company, through its brands Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, Designtex, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System and Viccarbe, offers a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services designed to help customers create workplaces. Its furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches and tables and complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power and screens. Its seating products include task chairs that are ergonomic, seating that can be used in collaborative environments and casual settings, and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as education and healthcare. Its interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and free-standing architectural pods. Its services include workplace strategy consulting, lease origination services and furniture and asset management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

