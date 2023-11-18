News & Insights

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2023

November 18, 2023 — 06:19 am EST

Written by John Reese for Validea ->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (FRFHF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. The Company's segments include Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off and Non-insurance companies. The Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes North American Insurers, Global Insurers and Reinsurers and International Insurers and Reinsurers. The Life Insurance and Run-off segment include Eurolife and Run-off. The Non-insurance companies segment includes restaurants and retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and others. Eurolife underwrites traditional life insurance policies (endowments, deferred annuities, whole life and term life), group benefits, including retirement benefits, and accident and health insurance policies. The North American Insurers include Northbridge, Crum & Forster and Zenith National.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:FAIL
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):PASS
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:PASS
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD

OWENS CORNING (OC) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owens Corning is a provider of building and industrial materials. The Company operates through three segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. Its Composites segment includes vertically integrated material solutions and is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and selling glass reinforcements in the form of fiber. Its glass reinforcement materials are also used downstream by this segment to manufacture and sell glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-woven and other specialized products. Its Insulation segment includes a portfolio of high, mid and low-temperature products with a geographic mix of United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and is engaged in manufacturing and selling thermal and acoustical batts, loose fill insulation, foam sheathing, and accessories. Its Roofing segment offers products in laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles. Its other products include roofing components, synthetic packaging materials and oxidized asphalt.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:FAIL
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):PASS
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:FAIL
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:PASS

Detailed Analysis of OWENS CORNING

LOEWS CORP (L) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company's segments consist of individual operating subsidiaries, including CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels) and the Corporate segment. The CNA segment provides insurance products, such as commercial property and casualty coverage, including surety, and its services also include risk management, information services, warranty and claims administration. The CNA segment's commercial property and casualty insurance operations include Specialty, Commercial and International lines of business. The Boardwalk Pipelines segment is engaged in the business of transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids and hydrocarbons. Boardwalk Pipelines owns and operates approximately 13,515 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines directly serving customers in 13 states. Loews Hotels segment is engaged in operating a chain of hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:FAIL
PRICE:PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:PASS

Detailed Analysis of LOEWS CORP

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

Validea
At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
