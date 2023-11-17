Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP (SKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyline Champion Corporation is a producer of factory-built housing in North America. The Company's segments include U.S. Factory-built Housing and Canadian Factory-built Housing. The U.S. Factory-built Housing segment includes manufacturing and retail housing operations. It offers a portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under various brand names in the factory-built housing industry, including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. It operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business, marketed under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brands, with over 31 sales centers spanning the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP

SKY Guru Analysis

SKY Fundamental Analysis

DLOCAL LTD (DLO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 41% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dlocal Ltd, an Uruguay-based company, is focused on enabling global merchants to connect with emerging market users. The Company offers payment platform for emerging markets. Through the Company's direct application programming interface (API), one technology platform, and one contract, which is collectively referred as the One dLocal model. The Company enables global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The Company's cloud-based platform powers both cross-border and local-to-local transactions in approximately 29 countries. The Company enables global merchants to connect with over 600 local payment methods across different geographies, which expands their addressable markets. It operates in different verticals and geographies. The Company's key verticals include retail, streaming, ride hailing, financial institutions, advertising, software as a service (SaaS), travel, e-learning and gaming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DLOCAL LTD

DLO Guru Analysis

DLO Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.