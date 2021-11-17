Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/17/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NICK) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial-Canada) is a holding company. The Company's business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial). Nicholas Financial is a consumer finance company engaged primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (Contracts) for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (direct loans) and sells consumer-finance related products. Another subsidiary, Nicholas Data Services, Inc. (NDS), acts as the interim holding company for Nicholas Financial. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financing programs, primarily on behalf of purchasers of used cars and light trucks. The Company provide Direct Loans in approximately 14 states. The Company's automobile finance programs are conducted in approximately 16 states through a total of approximately 45 branch offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC (RIOT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Riot Blockchain Inc., formerly Bioptix, Inc., is focused on gaining exposure to the blockchain ecosystem through its cryptocurrency mining operations, internally developed businesses, joint ventures, and targeted investments in the sector. The Company primarily focuses on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The Company has deployed approximately 8,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners at its cryptocurrency mining facility in Oklahoma. The Company, through its subsidiary TESS Inc., seeks to develop a blockchain-based escrow service for wholesale telecom carriers. It holds a 13% interest in Coinsquare Ltd, which is a digital currency exchange in Canada. It also holds investments in Verady, LLC, which provides crypto currency accounting and audit technology services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation is a company, which is engaged in selling and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses. It operates primarily in the southern United States, it offers its customers an array of homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of one to five bedrooms, with one to 31/2 bathrooms. The Company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, provides retail financing to consumers, and is involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The Company manufactures its mobile homes at plants located in Fort Worth, Texas, Commerce, Texas and Eatonton, Georgia. The Company relies on a network of dealers to market and sell its mobile homes. The Company also sells homes directly to dealers and mobile home parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

