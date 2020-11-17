Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/17/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NANTKWEST INC (NK) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. Its immuno-oncology NK platform has multiple modes to induce cell death against the tumor or infected cell by direct killing by binding to stress ligands expressed by the diseased cell with the release of toxic granules directly into the tumor cell; antibody mediated killing by binding to antibodies administered in combination and enhancing the cancer killing effect of the administered antibody, enabling targeted cell killing through antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and target activated killing by binding to known or newly discovered tumor-specific antigens expressed on the surface of tumor cells and inducing cell death by the release of toxic granules directly into the tumor cell and by the release of cytokines and chemokines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

