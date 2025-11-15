Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY INC (SKYT) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SkyWater Technology, Inc. is an independent, pure-play technology foundry that offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The Companys Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) model leverages a foundation of proprietary technology, engineering know-how capabilities, and microelectronics manufacturing capacity to co-develop process technology intellectual property (IP) with its customers that enable disruptive concepts through its Advanced Technology Services (ATS) for diverse microelectronics (integrated circuits (ICs)) and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. In addition to differentiated technology development services, it supports customers with volume production of ICs for high-growth markets through its Wafer Services. Its Wafer Services include the manufacture of silicon-based analog and mixed-signal ICs for its end markets. Through its ATS model, it specializes in co-creating advanced solutions with its customers that directly serve its end markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BK TECHNOLOGIES CORP (BKTI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BK Technologies Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through BK Technologies, Inc., its operating subsidiary, provides public safety grade communications products and services. Its two business units include radio and software as a service (SaaS). The radio business unit designs, manufactures and markets wireless communications products consisting of two-way land mobile radios (LMRs). The SaaS business unit focuses on delivering public safety smartphone applications, which operate ubiquitously over public cellular networks. Its SaaS service, InteropONE, is a Push-to-talk-Over-Cellular SaaS service, which provides emergency incident commanders the capability to establish group push-to-talk communications between at-large smartphone users directly from their smartphone. Its BKRplay is a public safety smartphone application, which provides access to the InteropONE service, as well as a host of other capabilities designed to make the first responder safer and more efficient.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

