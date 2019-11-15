Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2019
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA (SBCF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, offering a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, brokerage, and secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and similar financial guarantees, and asset based financing. The Bank also provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|FAIL
|SALES:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
STONECO LTD (STNE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: StoneCo Ltd is a provider of financial technology solutions. The Company provides end-to-end, cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. The Company has designed cloud-based technology platform that helps clients to connect, get paid and grow their businesses, while meeting the rapidly changing demands of omni-channel commerce. Its platform enables to develop, host and deploy its solutions quickly. The Company also sells its solutions to integrated partners such as payment service providers (PSPs), which are firms that contract with a merchant to provide them with payment acceptance solutions, and marketplaces to merchants to conduct commerce. It also developed its distribution solution to reach and serve its clients by developing Stone Hubs. StoneHubs are local operations close to its clients that include an integrated team of sales, service, and operations support staff to reach SMBs locally.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|FAIL
|SALES:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
AMERANT BANCORP INC (AMTB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiary, Mercantil Bank, N.A (The Bank). The Bank provides individuals and businesses with a wide range of deposits, credit, banking, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers. Its primary markets are South Florida, where it operates over 15 banking centers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties; the greater Houston, Texas area where it has seven banking centers in Harris and Montgomery counties; and the New York City area where it has a loan production office in Midtown Manhattan. The Bank provides a variety of banking services through traditional channels, such as banking centers and automotive teller machines, as well as via Website, mobile devices and telephone. It operates through four segments, such as Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury and Institutional.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|FAIL
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|FAIL
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|PASS
|SALES:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 561.17% vs. 211.50% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here
About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.
About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.