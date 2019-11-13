Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/13/2019
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.
INTER PARFUMS, INC. (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|SALES:
|FAIL
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|FAIL
|SALES:
|FAIL
|PRICE:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES INC (CFB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.
Company Description: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Kansas state-chartered bank, which provides a suite of financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks. The Bank operates through primary markets located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It offers variety of loans, including Commercial Real Estate Lending (CRE) loans and commercial loans. Its loan portfolio also includes Commercial and Industrial Lending (C&I), Construction and Land Development Lending and Residential Real Estate Lending. It offer clients retail deposit products through its branch network and the ability to access their accounts through online and mobile banking platforms. It offers a variety of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit.
The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN:
|PASS
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|RELATIVE STRENGTH:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|FAIL
|COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:
|PASS
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|PASS
|INSIDER HOLDINGS:
|FAIL
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:
|PASS
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:
|NEUTRAL
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:
|PASS
|INVENTORY TO SALES:
|PASS
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|SALES:
|PASS
|"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):
|FAIL
|SALES:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|PASS
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|FAIL
|PRICE:
|PASS
|SALES:
|FAIL
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|FAIL
|DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
|PRICE:
|PASS
|INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:
|PASS
Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 549.19% vs. 211.02% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here
