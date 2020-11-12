Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD (KRNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kornit Digital Ltd is an Israel-based global company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. The Company focuses on enabling the mass customization of printed textile products. It provides complete high-speed digital printing solutions, fully integrated and fully in-house made, which include printing systems, inks and consumables, software, pallets and accessories, technical and application support and services. In 2020 The company acquired Custom Gateway, an innovative technology provider of cloud-based software workflow solutions for on-demand production business models.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC (IMXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Money Express, Inc. is a money remittance services company. The Company's has one reportable segment that provides money transmittal services. The Company's remittance services include ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. The Company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala. The Company's services are accessible in person through its 85,000 sending and paying agents and stores, as well as online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. The Company is focused on developing treatments to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its technology platforms are focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA). Its pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis (TB). Its product candidates include VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111 and VIR-2020. The Company is developing VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the functional cure of HBV. VIR-2218 is a subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA. VIR-3434 is a subcutaneously administered HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody (mAb). VIR-2482 is an intramuscularly administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb. VIR-1111 is a subcutaneously administered HIV T cell vaccine. VIR-2020 is a subcutaneously administered TB T cell vaccine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

