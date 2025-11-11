Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC (HIPO) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hippo Holdings Inc. is an insurance holding company with subsidiaries that provide property and casualty insurance products to both individuals and business customers. The Company's segments include Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Services Segment is comprised of its Consumer Agency and First Connect. Consumer Agency sells home insurance policies from the Hippo Home Insurance Program and from third-party carriers, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers. First Connect Insurance Services business is a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to some of the nations carriers. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is managed through the Companys subsidiary Spinnaker Insurance Company and its subsidiaries. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is predominantly focused on providing insurance capacity to MGAs. Hippo Home Insurance Program segment is the Companys Hippo-branded homeowners insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HIPPO HOLDINGS INC

HIPO Guru Analysis

HIPO Fundamental Analysis

JFROG LTD (FROG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JFrog Ltd. provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal Software Supply Chain Platform. The Companys solutions include The JFrog Artifactory, JFrog Curation, JFrog Xray (Security Essentials), JFrog Advanced Security, JFrog Runtime Security, JFrog Distribution, JFrog Connect, and JFrog ML. JFrog Artifactory supports all software package technologies and can be seamlessly deployed across public clouds, multi-cloud, on-premises, private cloud, and hybrid environments. JFrog Curation understands package metadata, allowing companies to build policies around the entry or blocking of software packages into a companys repositories based on multiple factors such as age, version number, security risk, release timelines, target environments, and more. JFrog Distribution provides reliable, scalable, and secure software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. JFrog Xray continuously scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages stored in it.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JFROG LTD

FROG Guru Analysis

FROG Fundamental Analysis

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (ESQ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal and small business communities on a national basis, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. It offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners, both on a national basis. The Bank also offers traditional banking products for businesses and consumers in its local market area. Its products offered to businesses and consumers include checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, a wide range of commercial and consumer loans, as well as customary banking services. The Bank operates a payment processing platform through third-party Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

ESQ Guru Analysis

ESQ Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.