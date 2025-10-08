Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/8/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMERICAN COASTAL INSURANCE CORP (ACIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Coastal Insurance Corporation is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company. The Company is focused on underwriting commercial residential property insurance. Its other subsidiaries include United Insurance Management, L.C. (UIM), a managing general agent; Skyway Claims Services, LLC (SCS), which provides claims adjusting services to its insurance companies; AmCo Holding Company, LLC (AmCo) which is a holding company subsidiary that consolidates its respective insurance company; BlueLine Cayman Holdings (BlueLine), which reinsures portfolios of excess and surplus policies; Shoreline Re, which provides a portion of the reinsurance protection purchased by its insurance subsidiaries when prudent; Skyway Reinsurance Services, LLC, which provides reinsurance brokerage services for its insurance companies, and Skyway Legal Services, LLC (SLS), which provides claims litigation services to its insurance companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NUTEX HEALTH INC (NUTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nutex Health Inc. is a healthcare management and operations company. The Company operates in three segments: the Hospital division, the Population Health Management (PHM) division, and the Real Estate division. The Hospital division owns, develops and operates healthcare models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states. In addition, it has financial and operating relationships with multiple professional entities and real estate entities. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through its Management Services Organization (MSO), it provides management, administrative and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. The Real Estate division comprises the Real Estate Entities, which owns the land and hospital buildings which are leased to its hospital entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

