Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/8/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment. Its homebuilding segments include West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. The homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes. The financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers in the same markets as its homebuilding segments, and provides title services in the majority of markets located within its Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It offers homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. (NVMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. Its product portfolio includes a set of in-situ, integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms suited for dimensional, films and material metrology measurements for process control across multiple semiconductor manufacturing process steps. Its products include NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600 TSV metrology system, NovaMars, Nova Hybrid Metrology solution, Nova Fleet Management, VeraFlex II, VeraFlex III XF and QED.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC (LMAT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment. The Company's product lines include valvulotomes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic vascular patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, prosthetic vascular grafts, biologic vascular grafts and powered phlebectomy devices. Its portfolio of peripheral vascular devices consists of brand name products that are used in arteries and veins outside of the heart, including the Expandable LeMaitre Valvulotome, the Pruitt F3 Carotid Shunt, VascuTape Radiopaque Tape and the XenoSure biologic patch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL SALES: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ATRION CORPORATION (ATRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company's medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety. It has developed a range of valves designed to fill, hold and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses on demand for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter and other applications in areas, such as anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular product, MPS2 Myocardial Protection System (MPS2), is the system used in open-heart surgery that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs and controls temperature, pressure and other variables. The Company manufactures specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses. Its other medical and non-medical product lines consist of instrumentation and associated disposables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL SALES: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 549.17% vs. 195.63% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.