Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/7/2025

EGAIN CORP (EGAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 85% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eGain Corporation provides a knowledge platform for customer engagement. The Company offers a unified solution organized into three hubs eGain Knowledge Hub, eGain Conversation Hub, and eGain Analytics Hub, to automate, augment and orchestrate digital-first customer engagement. The eGain Knowledge Hub helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, and best practices, while delivering guided, personalized, and trusted answers to customers, agents, and field staff. Its eGain Conversation Hub offers capabilities for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop. Applications, powered by its Knowledge and AI capabilities (from its Knowledge Hub), guide agents to efficiently interact with customers using chatbots, messaging applications, SMS, chat, email, phone, video, fax, and letter. Its eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage and optimize their omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

