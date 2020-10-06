Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. Its target market includes the group of individuals aged 45 to 75 seeking to accumulate tax-deferred savings or create guaranteed lifetime income. The Company distributes through a range of distribution channels, including independent agents, broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors. Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. Its life insurance products include traditional ordinary and term, universal life and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

