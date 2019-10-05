Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/5/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CORVEL CORPORATION (CRVL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CorVel Corporation (Corvel) is a provider of workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers. The Company's network solutions include bill review, preferred provider organization (PPO) management, professional review, provider reimbursement, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions and clearinghouse services. The Company's patient management services include claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management and auto claims management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (ESQ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank engaged in serving the financial needs of the legal and small business communities on a national basis, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The Bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients, as well as merchant services solutions to small business owners, both on a national basis. The Bank also offers traditional banking products for businesses and consumers in its local market area. The Bank offers attorney-related loans, which include commercial and consumer lending to attorneys, law firms and plaintiffs/claimants. The Bank also offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit with a variety of rates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 547.82% vs. 196.96% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

