Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2024

CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA (CAAP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. It operates approximately 52 airports globally in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. The Company's airports are located in Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia, and Peru. The Company's Argentine provinces serves metropolitan areas in several Argentine provinces, such as Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Mendoza and the city of Buenos Aires, tourist destinations, such as Bariloche, Mar del Plata and Iguazu, regional centers, such as Cordoba, Santa Rosa, San Luis, San Juan, La Rioja, Santiago del Estero and Catamarca and border province cities, such as Mendoza, Iguazu, Salta and Bariloche.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PIONEER BANCORP INC (PBFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary is Pioneer Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company provides diversified financial services through the Bank and its subsidiaries, with approximately 22 offices in the Capital Region of New York State, and offers an array of deposit, lending, and other financial services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Its principal lending activity has been originating commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial construction loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Its primary market area encompasses Albany, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and Warren Counties, where its offices are located, and their contiguous counties, which are located in the Capital Region and include the cities of Albany, the capital of New York, Schenectady and Troy. The Bank's wholly owned subsidiaries are Pioneer Insurance Agency, Inc. and Pioneer Financial Services, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

