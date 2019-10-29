Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/29/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (DE) (GENC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gencor Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials. Its geographical segments are United States and Other. The Company's principal products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and fluid heat transfer systems. It also manufactures related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins and other plant components. The Company also manufactures soil remediation machinery, as well as combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators and fuel heaters. Its General Combustion subsidiary also manufactures the Hy-Way heat and Beverley lines of thermal fluid heat transfer systems and specialty storage tanks for an array of industry uses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS SALES: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS PRICE: PASS SALES: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

COSTAMARE INC (CMRE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costamare Inc. (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. As of March 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 TEU, including five newbuilds on order. The Company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Titan, Cosco Yantian, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe. Its subsidiaries include Adele Shipping Co., Bastian Shipping Co., Cadence Shipping Co., Jodie Shipping Co. and Kayley Shipping Co.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL SALES: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS PRICE: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

TWO RIVERS BANCORP (TRCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Two River Bancorp is the holding company for Two River Community Bank (the Bank). The Company acts as an independent community financial services provider. The Company's segment is community banking operations. The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial loans, residential loans and consumer/installment loans to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals and individuals primarily in Monmouth, Middlesex and Union Counties, New Jersey. The Bank also offers its customers various banking products, such as night depository, wire transfers, money orders, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and Internet banking and corporate business services. It also offers customers a range of electronic banking services. The Bank's deposits consist of checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL SALES: PASS SALES: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS SALES: PASS SALES: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 542.45% vs. 205.75% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.