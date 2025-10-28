Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The Company's primary insurance entities, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC and together with UPCIC, the Insurance Entities), offer insurance products through both its appointed independent agent network and its online distribution channels across its multi-state footprint (primarily in Florida). It develops, markets and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. Its subsidiary, Evolution Risk Advisors, Inc., is the managing general agent for the Insurance Entities. ERA advises on actuarial issues, and oversees distribution, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FIVE STAR BANCORP (FSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Five Star Bank, a California state-chartered non-member bank. The Company provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through approximately eight branch offices. It offers a complete array of deposit products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals, including a variety of checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The Company also provides a range of deposit services, including debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It focuses primarily on commercial lending. It offers a variety of loans to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals, including commercial real estate, commercial, commercial land and construction, and farmland loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HIPPO HOLDINGS INC (HIPO) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hippo Holdings Inc. is an insurance holding company with subsidiaries that provide property and casualty insurance products to both individuals and business customers. The Company's segments include Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Services Segment is comprised of its Consumer Agency and First Connect. Consumer Agency sells home insurance policies from the Hippo Home Insurance Program and from third-party carriers, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers. First Connect Insurance Services business is a digital platform designed to support independent agents by providing access to some of the nations carriers. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is managed through the Companys subsidiary Spinnaker Insurance Company and its subsidiaries. Insurance-as-a-Service segment is predominantly focused on providing insurance capacity to MGAs. Hippo Home Insurance Program segment is the Companys Hippo-branded homeowners insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

