Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP (MFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company of Medallion Bank. The Company provides loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses, through its subsidiaries, in four segments. Its segments include Recreation Lending, which is focused on a high-growth prime and non-prime consumer finance business; Home Improvement Lending, which works with contractors and financial service providers to finance home improvements and is concentrated in roofs, swimming pools and windows; Commercial Lending, which is focused on business that has concentrations in manufacturing and administrative, wholesale trade and support services, and Medallion Lending, which operates mainly in the New York City, Newark, and Chicago markets that are engaged in owning, managing, and financing taxi fleets, taxi medallions and corporate car services. The Company's subsidiaries include Medallion Capital, Inc., Medallion Funding LLC and Freshstart Venture Capital Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES INC (FCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Community Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers through, its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers wealth management andinvestment advicethrough its Trust Division and wholly owned subsidiary First Community Wealth Management (FCWM). Its products include demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services, and investment management services. The Bank provides loans into three segments commercial loans, consumer real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. Commercial loans segment consists of loans to small and mid-size industrial, commercial, and service companies.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a financial holding company that conducts operations through its banking subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries operate approximately 529 branches in 19 states located in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States. It seeks to meet the financial needs of individuals and commercial entities in its market areas through a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business, and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Its subsidiaries provide mortgage lending, a trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals, and other activities incidental to commercial banking. The Banks wholly owned subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products and services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TRUSTMARK CORP (TRMK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking Segment is responsible for all traditional banking products and services, including loans and deposits. The Wealth Management Segment provides customized solutions for customers by integrating financial services with traditional banking products and services, such as money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust and retirement services. Through Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI), a subsidiary of TNB, the Insurance Segment provides a range of retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The Company's products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include its Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, its Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems, zipper manifolds and production trees that it designs and manufactures. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings more safely from the rig floor, reducing the need to descend into the cellar. It operates service centers in the United States and Eastern Australia.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NORTHEAST BANK (NBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northeast Bank (the Bank) is a full-service bank. The Bank offers personal and business banking services to the Maine market through approximately seven branches. Its segments include residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, purchased and SBA loans. Its conducts its lending activities through two primary channels: the National Lending Division and the Community Banking Division. It offers various loans, such as residential mortgage loans, multi-family and other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. It originated residential mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family properties in Maine. The Bank offers a line of deposit products to customers in western and south-central Maine, including demand deposit, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW), money market, savings and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking and more.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC (CIVB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank is located in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Huron, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Ottawa, Richland and Summit, in the Indiana counties of Dearborn and Ripley and in the Kentucky county of Kenton. It conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, farm real estate, consumer and others. Its deposits include non-interest and interest-bearing demand deposits; savings accounts, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

