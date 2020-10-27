Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/27/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (BSTC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development. Injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum is marketed as XIAFLEX (or Xiapex in Europe). The two marketed indications involving its injectable collagenase are Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The other clinical indications for which its collagenase injection has been tested include keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. The Company is evaluating its options for development of additional indications using collagenase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP (NGHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products. It operates through two segments: Property and Casualty (P&C) and Accident and Health (A&H). Its P&C segment offers its P&C insurance products through a network of agents, a number of affinity partners and through direct-response marketing programs. Its A&H segment provides accident and health insurance products not subject to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and targets uninsured or underinsured individuals and employers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD (WILC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Gold-Frost, Gold Food, Tifeeret, Donna Rozza, Completa, Raskas and Del Monte, among others. The Company's products are marketed and sold to approximately 1,500 customers throughout Israel and outside of Israel. The Company's customers generally fall within one of the two groups, including retail supermarket chains in the organized market, and private supermarket chains, mini-markets, wholesalers, food manufacturers, institutional consumers, such as catering halls, hotels, hospitals and food producers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Company operates as a direct selling company in two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia. Its product lines include USANA Nutritionals Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Sense-beautiful science and All Other. Its USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children of approximately one year. Its Optimizers product line consists of targeted supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its Sense-beautiful science product line includes science-based, personal care products that support skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization and protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

