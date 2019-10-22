Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/22/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NASDAQ INC (NDAQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. Its global offerings include trading and clearing across various asset classes, trade management services, data products, financial indexes, capital formation solutions, corporate solutions, and market technology products and services. Its technology markets across the globe, supporting equity derivative trading, clearing and settlement, cash equity trading, fixed income trading and various other functions. Its Market Services segment include its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income clearing corporation and trade management services businesses. Its Corporate Solutions business serves corporate clients.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FS BANCORP INC (FSBW) is a small-cap value stock in the S&Ls/Savings Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank is a relationship-driven community bank. The Bank offers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and various industries within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It offers a range of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by income producing properties, including retail centers, warehouses and office buildings located in the market areas. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: FAIL
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC (BLFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

APPFOLIO INC (APPF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AppFolio, Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. The Company's mobile-optimized software solutions enable its customers to work at any time and from anywhere across multiple devices. Its property management software provides small and medium-sized property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The Company's legal software provides solo practitioners and small law firms with a streamlined practice and case management solution, allowing them to manage their practices and case load. It also offers Value+ services, such as its professionally designed Websites and electronic payment services. The Company's property manager customers include third-party managers and owner-operators, managing single- and multi-family residences, commercial property and student housing, as well as mixed real estate portfolios.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS
INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INC (STXB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The Company primarily operates through Community Banking. The Company delivers relationship-driven financial services to small and medium sized businesses, as well as individuals. It offers a range of loans, including commercial and industrial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction, land and development real estate loans, commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) and municipal loans. It also offer various loans and leases to individuals and professionals including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS
INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based company. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The Company's proprietary technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty, tissue in a variety of procedures including fat reduction with simultaneous skin tightening, face and body contouring and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. Its products target a wide array of procedures including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction, skin appearance and texture, among others. The Company's products may be used on a variety of body parts, including the face, neck, abdomen, upper arms, thighs and intimate feminine regions. It owns six product platforms: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton and EmbraceRF. All are market and sell traditionally to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS
INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS
SALES: PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL
PRICE: PASS
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

