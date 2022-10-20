Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANC HLDGS LTD (IGIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Jordan-based company primarily engaged in the business of insurance and reinsurance . It underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability and treaty reinsurance. Its segments include Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail and Reinsurance. Specialty Long-tail segment includes casualty business, which includes its professional indemnity, directors and officers, legal expenses, intellectual property and other casualty lines of business, its financial institutions line of business and its marine liability line of business. Specialty Short-tail segment includes its energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals and general aviation lines of business. Reinsurance segment includes the Company's inward reinsurance treaty business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. (MCRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 43% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada (the Atlantis) and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (the Monarch Black Hawk), a hotel and casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado and Monarch Black Hawk. The Company also owns Chicago Dogs Eatery, Inc. and Monarch Promotional Association Inc., both of which were formed in relation to licensure requirements for extended hours of liquor operation in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis is located approximately three miles south of downtown in the generally more affluent area of Reno, Nevada. Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 40 table games; a live poker room; a keno counter and a sports book.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

