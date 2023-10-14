Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP (AGM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose. It operates its secondary market activities across its two lines of business, Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Finance. Its segments include Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, Rural Utilities, Renewable Energy, Funding and Investments. Its Farm & Ranch segment includes United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) securities portfolio and farm and ranch loans. Its Corporate AgFinance segment includes loans and AgVantage securities for farming operations, agribusinesses focused on food and fiber processing, and other supply chain production. The Renewable Energy segment includes loans to rural electric solar and wind energy projects. Its Rural Utilities segment includes loans to rural electric generation and transmission cooperatives, distribution cooperatives and telecommunications providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

