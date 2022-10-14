Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC (MYFW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, First Western Trust Bank (the Bank) and Ryder, Stilwell Inc. (RSI). Its segments include Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relative to the Company's wealth management products and services. Services provided in this segment include deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relative to the Company's residential mortgage service offerings. The Company provides a range of wealth management services, including private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate clients, principally in Colorado, Arizona, California, and Wyoming. It offers its services through private trust bank offices, loan production offices, and trust offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VALHI, INC. (VHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valhi, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos), CompX International, Inc. (CompX), Tremont LLC, Basic Management, Inc. (BMI) and the LandWell Company (LandWell). Its Chemicals segment is operated through Kronos. Kronos is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). The Company's Component Products segment is operated through CompX. CompX is a manufacturer of security products used in recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment is operated through BMI and LandWell. BMI provides utility services to certain industrial and municipal customers and owns real property in Henderson, Nevada. LandWell is engaged in the development of certain land holdings for commercial, industrial and residential purposes in Henderson, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MICHIGAN) (IBCP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates through the community banking segment, which provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. The Company is engaged in bank transacts business in the single industry of commercial banking. The Bank classifies loans as commercial, consumer real estate and other consumers. Its commercial loans consist of commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans. Its consumer real estate consists of residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences and mortgages for the construction of residential properties. Its other consumer loans are focused on personal loans. It has over 119 retail branches, two limited-service branches and a mobile branch in Eastern Massachusetts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. It offers residential mortgages through its Mortgage Banking Division, and it offers Small Business Administration (SBA) loans to small business owners across the nation through its SBA Lending Division. It offers accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing through Magnolia Financial, as well as credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. In addition, it offers Internet banking, mobile banking, cash management and bank-by-phone capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC (IBTX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), provides a range of commercial banking products and services to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a diversified mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, including medical practices. Its retail lending products include residential first and second mortgage loans and consumer installment loans, such as loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Its deposit products and services include variety of checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services. It also offers business accounts and management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

A10 NETWORKS INC (ATEN) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A10 Networks, Inc. is a provider of networking solutions that enable networks focused on reliability, availability, scalability, and cybersecurity. The Company's portfolio supports customers operating in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid environments. The Company's product portfolio consists of six secure application solutions and two intelligent management and automation tools. Its secure application solutions include Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Lightning Application Delivery Controller (Lightning ADC), Thunder Carrier Grade Networking (CGN), Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS), Thunder SSL Insight (SSLi) and Thunder Convergent Firewall (CFW). Its intelligent management and automation tools include Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Its software solutions are available to be delivered in a variety of form factors, such as embedded in optimized hardware appliances, as bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company. The Company operates through the domestic and international operations segment. It offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in approximately 38 states in the United States and Brazil. The Company also offers financing to small businesses in all over 50 states and the Washington District of Columbia in the United States. The Company uses its technology, analytics and customer service capabilities to evaluate, underwrite and fund loans or provide financing, allowing it to offer consumers and small businesses credit or financing. Its customers include the growing number of consumers and small businesses, which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. Its financing products include installment loans and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs) and line of credit accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY (CMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services. The Company manufactures steel and metal products through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Its operations are conducted through two reportable segments: North America and Europe. The Company's North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. Its Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The Company is also focused on supplying recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 85% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining) and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer. The NAMining segment is a mining partner for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment, which includes the Catapult Mineral Partners (Catapult) business, acquires and promotes the development of mineral interests. In addition, Mitigation Resources of North America (Mitigation Resources) provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions. The Company's subsidiaries include America Lignite Energy LLC, Bellaire Corporation, C&H Mining Company, Inc., Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC, Camino Real Fuels, LLC, Catapult Mineral Partners, LLC, Centennial Natural Resources, LLC, Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC, Demery Resources Company, LLC and Mitigate Tennessee, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NBT BANCORP INC. (NBTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company that primarily operates through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank), a full-service community bank. The Bank's business consists of providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services tailored to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Deposit products offered by the Bank include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. Loan products offered by the Bank include indirect and direct consumer loans, home equity loans, mortgages, business banking loans and commercial loans. The Bank also offers trust and investment services and financial planning and life insurance services. The Bank also offers access to certain products and services electronically through 24 hour online, mobile and telephone channels

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. (RELL) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables, power conversion and radio frequency and microwave components, high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment and customized display solutions. The Company's segments include Power and Microwave Technologies (PMT), Canvys and Healthcare. The Company's products include electron tubes and related components, microwave generators, subsystems used in semiconductor manufacturing and visual technology solutions. The Company provides design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. It also provides customized display solutions serving the corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial and medical original equipment manufacturers markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP. (AGM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose. It operates its secondary market activities across its two lines of business, Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Finance. Its segments include Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, Rural Utilities, Renewable Energy, Funding and Investments. Its Farm & Ranch segment includes United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) securities portfolio and farm and ranch loans. Its Corporate AgFinance segment includes loans and AgVantage securities for farming operations, agribusinesses focused on food and fiber processing, and other supply chain production. The Renewable Energy segment includes loans to rural electric solar and wind energy projects. Its Rural Utilities segment includes loans to rural electric generation and transmission cooperatives, distribution cooperatives and telecommunications providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. (HWBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc. (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full-service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, Internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial loans, single payment personal loans, installment loans and commercial and residential real estate loans. Hawthorn Bank has approximately 23 banking offices. Its subsidiaries include Union State Bancshares, Inc., Hawthorn Bank, Jefferson City IHC, LLC, Hawthorn Real Estate, LLC, HB Realty, LLC and Hawthorn Risk Management, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

