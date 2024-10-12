Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (COFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company of ChoiceOne Bank (the Bank). The Company's subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank is a full-service banking institution that offers a range of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers. Its services include time, savings, demand deposits, safe deposit services and automated transaction machine services. The Bank offers both commercial and consumer loans to corporations, partnerships, and individuals. Its commercial lending covers categories, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate. The Bank's consumer loan department makes direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real property. In addition, the Bank offers trust and wealth management services. The Bank's primary market area lies within Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties in western Michigan and Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties in southeastern Michigan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gausses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

