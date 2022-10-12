Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (COFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company for ChoiceOne Bank (the Bank). The Company's subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank is a full-service banking institution that offers a range of deposit, payment, credit and other financial services to all types of customers. Its services include time, savings, demand deposits, safe deposit services and automated transaction machine services. It offers both commercial and consumer loans to corporations, partnerships and individuals. Commercial lending covers categories, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory and real estate. The Bank's consumer loan department makes direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real property. The Bank's primary market area lies within Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa counties in western Michigan and Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties in southeastern Michigan. The Bank also offers trust and wealth management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

