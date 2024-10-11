Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/11/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

MAREX GROUP PLC (MRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marex Group plc offers diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Company provide critical services to its clients by connecting them to global exchanges and providing a range of execution services. Its segments include Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Clearing segment acts as the interface between exchanges and clients. This segment provides the connectivity that allows its clients access to exchanges and central clearing houses. Agency and Execution segment matches buyers and sellers on an agency basis by facilitating price discovery primarily across energy and financial securities markets. Market Making segment acts as principal to provide direct market pricing to professional and wholesale counterparties, primarily metals, agriculture, energy, and financial securities markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

