Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/11/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DNB FINANCIAL CORP (DNBF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank has over 10 branches and a wealth management group, DNB First Wealth Management. Its loan and lease portfolio consists primarily of commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans and lines of credit (including commercial construction), commercial leases and consumer loans. Its investment portfolio includes the United States agency securities, bank stocks, and other bonds and notes. Its primary source of funds is derived from customer deposits, which are typically generated by its branch offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

