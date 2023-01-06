Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/6/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathan's Famous, Inc. is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under its Nathans brand, including its Nathans Beef Hot Dogs. The Company's segments include Branded Product Program, Product licensing, and Restaurant operations. The Branded Product Program segment is engaged in the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. The Product licensing segment includes royalties, from licensing a range of its branded products, including its hot dogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries and additional products, through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the United States. The Restaurant operations segment is engaged in the sale of its products at Company-owned restaurants and earns fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants, including its virtual kitchens. Its products are marketed for sale in approximately 79,000 locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BANK OF PRINCETON (BPRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of Princeton (the Bank) is a state-chartered banking institution. The Bank is a full-service bank providing personal and business lending and deposit services. The Bank offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The area served by the Bank, through its 23 branches, is generally an area within an approximate 50-mile radius of Princeton, New Jersey, including parts of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, and additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank also conducts loan origination activities in select areas of New York.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

