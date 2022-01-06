Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 68% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in 17 states. The Company's segments include West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. The Company builds and sells homes under its Century Communities and Century Complete brands. The Century Communities brand targets a range of buyer profiles, including entry-level, first and second-time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with personalized homes through certain option and upgrade opportunities. The Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers primarily selling homes through retail studios and the Internet. The Company's subsidiaries, Inspire Home Loans Inc., Parkway Title, LLC, and IHL Home Insurance Agency, LLC, which provide mortgage services, title services, and insurance services, respectively, primarily to its homebuyers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as an engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. The Company's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES (PIPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Piper Sandler Companies is an investment bank and institutional securities company that serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company offers advice to clients across various sectors, including healthcare; financial services; consumer; energy and renewables; diversified industrials and services; technology, and chemicals and materials. Its advisory services include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and debt private placements, debt and restructuring advisory, and municipal financial advisory transactions. Its public finance investment banking capabilities is focused on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, special districts, project financings, and the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living and transportation sectors.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. (HTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The banking segment includes the operations of PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). This segment primarily provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas and generates revenue from its portfolio of earning assets. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the operations of Hilltop Securities Holdings LLC (Securities Holdings), which operates through its subsidiaries Hilltop Securities Inc. (Hilltop Securities), Momentum Independent Network Inc. (Momentum Independent Network) and Hilltop Securities Asset Management, LLC. This segment offers investment advisory and securities brokerage services. The Mortgage Origination segment includes the operations of PrimeLending, which offers a variety of loan products.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MERIDIAN CORP (MRBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Meridian Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank. It has a financial services business model with lending, small business (SBA) lending and wealth management services. The Company operates through three segments: banking segment, wealth management segment and mortgage banking segment. Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. Wealth management segment provides a comprehensive array of wealth management services and products and the guidance to help its clients and its banking customers prepare for the future. Mortgage banking segment consists of one central loan production facility and various retail and profit-sharing loan production offices. This segment originates one to four family residential mortgages and sells approximately all of its production to third party investors.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

