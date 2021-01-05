Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CALAMOS DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE & INCM FD (CCD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's managed assets will be invested in convertible securities and income-producing securities, with at least 50% of the Fund's managed assets invested in convertible securities. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers, with up to 15% of its managed assets in securities issued by foreign issuers in emerging markets. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials, utilities, real estate, industrials, energy, materials and consumer staples. Calamos Advisors LLC is its investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ESCALADE, INC. (ESCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Escalade, Incorporated is a manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. The Company operates in one business segment: Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports). The Company manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key on-line retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants. Its product categories include Archery, Table Tennis, Basketball Goals, Trampoline, Play Systems, Fitness, Game Tables (Hockey and Soccer), Billiard Accessories, Darting and Outdoor Games. The Company's RAVE Sports line consists of a set of consumer and commercial water sports product categories. Its archery brands include Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, Rocket, SIK and BearX. Its table tennis brands include STIGA and Ping-Pong.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

