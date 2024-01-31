Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/31/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DORCHESTER MINERALS LP (DMLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties. The Company owns various properties, such as royalty properties and net profits interest (NPI). It refers to these interests as Royalty Properties. The Company is an owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. It has mineral and royalty interests totaling approximately 7,984 gross acres and 1616 net royalty acres located in 13 counties and parishes across Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Dorchester Minerals Oklahoma LP, Dorchester Minerals Oklahoma GP, Inc., Maecenas Minerals LLP, Dorchester-Maecenas GP LLC, The Buffalo Co., A Limited Partnership, and DMLPTBC GP LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DORCHESTER MINERALS LP

DMLP Guru Analysis

DMLP Fundamental Analysis

