Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/29/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (PFBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Premier) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiaries (the Banks or Affiliate Banks) consist of Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc., Vanceburg, Kentucky and Premier Bank, Inc., Huntington, West Virginia. Through the Banks, the Company focuses on providing community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Banks provide a range of retail and commercial banking services, including commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses. The Company operates over nine banking offices in Kentucky, approximately five banking offices in Ohio, over 30 banking offices in West Virginia, approximately four banking offices in Washington, DC, over one banking offices in Maryland and approximately four banking offices in Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION (WLFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment. The Spare Parts Sales segment involves the purchase and resale of after-market engine and airframe parts, whole engines, engine modules and portable aircraft components, and leasing of engines destined for disassembly and sale of parts. Its lease portfolio consists of approximately 200 engines and related equipment, 10 aircrafts and five spare engine parts packages. The Company's business activities also include equipment leasing and spare parts sales.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (JOUT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment's brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment's brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva. Its Watercraft segment designs and markets Necky sea touring kayaks; sit on top Ocean Kayaks, and Old Town canoes and kayaks for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Company manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. It markets a line of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories. The Company's products are used for fishing from a boat, diving, paddling, hiking and camping.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 635.80% vs. 229.57% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

