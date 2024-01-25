News & Insights

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2024

January 25, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

January 25, 2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC. (OSG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a provider of energy transportation services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States Flag trade. The Company charters its vessels to customers for voyages for specific periods of time at fixed daily amounts through time charters. The Company also charters its vessels for specific voyages at spot rates. It has a 19 active vessel United States Flag fleet consisting of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional articulated tug barges (ATBs), two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, seven medium range (MR) tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. The Company also owned and operated one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker. Its customers include independent oil traders, refinery operators and U.S. and international government entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN:PASS
RELATIVE STRENGTH:PASS
COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR:FAIL
INSIDER HOLDINGS:PASS
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS:PASS
PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY:FAIL
R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES:NEUTRAL
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES:PASS
LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:FAIL
"THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH):PASS
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:PASS
SALES:PASS
DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME:PASS
PRICE:FAIL
INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE:PASS

Detailed Analysis of OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC.

OSG Guru Analysis

OSG Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
