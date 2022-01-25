Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

EMCORE CORPORATION (EMKR) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCORE Corporation, is a provider of sensors for navigation in the aerospace and defense market. The Company manufactures lasers and optical subsystems for use in the Cable TV (CATV) industry. It also provides Mixed-Signal Optics products serving the broadband communications and Aerospace and Defense markets. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Defense and Broadband. The aerospace and defense segment are comprising of two product lines, which includes navigation and inertial sensing and defense optoelectronics. The broadband segment is comprised of three product lines, which includes CATV lasers and transmitters; chip devices and Other. Its navigation and inertial sensing product line includes fiber optic gyroscope products, quartz MEMS gyroscope products and FOG-based inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. Its chip devices product line includes high-power gain chips products, photodiode products and GPON FTTP and data center chip products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES (PIPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Piper Sandler Companies is an investment bank and institutional securities company that serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company offers advice to clients across various sectors, including healthcare; financial services; consumer; energy and renewables; diversified industrials and services; technology, and chemicals and materials. Its advisory services include mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and debt private placements, debt and restructuring advisory, and municipal financial advisory transactions. Its public finance investment banking capabilities is focused on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, special districts, project financings, and the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living and transportation sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company and its subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Company operates approximately 12 branches in California, including branches in Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, Truckee, and Yuba City. In addition, the Company operates a lending office specializing in government-guaranteed lending in Auburn, California, and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico California, and Klamath Falls, Oregon. The Company's real estate loans include real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer equity lines of credit, and agricultural loans. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial, agricultural, real estate-residential, real estate-commercial, and real estate-construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC (EBTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. It offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, and trust services. Its market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. It specializes in lending to business entities, non-profit organizations, professional practices, and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

LOYALTY VENTURES INC (LYLT) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 61% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of consumer loyalty solutions. The Company's solutions are focused on helping partners achieve their strategic and financial objectives. It designs loyalty solutions around clients' needs and goals, which can be both transactional and emotional. It helps financial services providers, retailers and other consumer-facing businesses create and enhance customer loyalty across multiple touch points, such as traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. It owns and operates under two segments, namely the AIR MILES Reward Program and the BrandLoyalty. The Company's AIR MILES Reward Program is a loyalty platform, combining technology, data/analytics and other solutions to help its clients (sponsors) drive increased engagement by consumers (collectors) with their brand. BrandLoyalty is a provider of campaign-based loyalty solutions. It is engaged in connecting retailers, supplier partners and consumers to create sustainable solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FINWISE BANCORP (FINW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, FinWise Bank (Bank). The Bank is a Utah state-chartered non-member bank, which provides loans and take deposits from consumers and small businesses across the United States of America. The Company's banking business offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services, and consists primarily of originating loans in various sectors. The Bank primarily utilize short-term and long-term borrowings to supplement deposits to fund its lending and investment activities. Its primary sources of funds consist of deposit inflows, the sale of loans, repayment of loans and net profits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

