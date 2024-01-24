Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/24/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FOREIGN TRADE BANK OF LATIN AMERICA INC (BLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (the Bank) is a specialized multinational bank. The Bank is established to support the financing of trade and economic integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates in two segments: Commercial and Treasury. The Bank's Commercial segment incorporates all of the Bank's financial intermediation and fees generated by the commercial portfolio activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits. The Bank's Treasury segment incorporates deposits in banks and all of the Bank's trading assets, securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and the balance of the investment funds. The Bank serves a range of sectors, including oil and gas, agribusiness, food processing and manufacturing. Its products and services are categorized into three main areas: Financial Intermediation Business, Structuring and Syndications Business and Treasury.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES INC (CFB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a full suite of financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks through its offices located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. The Bank operates as a regional bank, which provides deposit and lending products to commercial and consumer clients. In addition to its branch locations, it also offers private banking solutions and commercial banking solutions. It focuses on various loan categories, including commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; multifamily real estate loans; energy loans; and consumer loans. It offers deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; international banking services; treasury management services; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

