Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Home Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank conducts business through approximately 40 banking offices in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana and the Natchez and Vicksburg regions of west Mississippi. The Bank is primarily engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. Its principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides a range of deposit and loan products and services. The Bank provides deposit services as well as real estate financing, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management. The Bank's loan portfolio includes real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and trade finance. Its real estate mortgage portfolio consists of real estate mini-perm loans, as well as purchased residential mortgages. The Bank offers a range of commercial loan products, including lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures and commercial and stand-by letters of credit. Through its branch network, the Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies located primarily in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (FBIZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (the Bank). Its operations are conducted through First Business Bank, First Business Specialty Finance, LLC (FBSF) and First Business Equipment Finance, LLC (FBEF). The Bank operates as a business bank, which is focused on delivering a line of commercial banking products, including commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, and services to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals and high net worth individuals. Its business lines include commercial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing, floorplan financing, vendor financing, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and servicing, treasury management services and company retirement plans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP(MARYLAND) (TCFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits and the origination of loans to small and medium sized commercial businesses as well as local municipal agencies and not-for-profits. Its primary deposit products are demand, savings and time deposits, and its primary lending products are commercial and residential mortgage loans, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, home equity and second mortgages and commercial equipment loans. The Bank operates approximately 11 branches located in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, the Bank has over four loan production offices (LPOs) in La Plata, Prince Frederick, Leonardtown, Maryland and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC (MYFW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Western Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company for First Western Trust Bank (the Bank). The Company provides an integrated suite of wealth management services on its private trust bank platform, which includes a selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. The Company offers commercial lending products that include commercial loans, business term loans and lines of credit to a diversified mix of small and midsized businesses. It provides a range of deposit products and services, such as demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits and certificates of deposit. It offers wealth advisory and planning services, including investment management, trusts and estate services, philanthropic services, insurance planning, and retirement consulting. It also provides mortgage lending, treasury management, and risk management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BANK7 CORP (BSVN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7 (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. Its loan portfolio includes real estate, commercial & industrial, agricultural and consumer (including Grade 1 (Pass), Grade 2 (Watch), Grade 3 (Special Mention), and Grade 4 (Substandard)). The real estate portfolio consists of residential and commercial properties. The commercial portfolio includes loans to commercial customers for use in financing working capital needs, equipment purchases, and expansions. The agricultural loan for the purpose of acquiring land devoted to crop production, cattle or poultry or the operation of a similar type of business on the secured property. The consumer loan portfolio consists of various term and line of credit loans such as automobile loans and loans for other personal purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

XPEL INC (XPEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xpel Inc. manufactures, sells and installs after-market automotive products, including automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive window films. The Company's products include architectural window film (both commercial and residential) and security film protection for commercial and residential uses, and also provides automotive ceramic coatings products. Its products also include ULTIMATE PLUS paint protection film (PPF), ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK PPF, ULTIMATE PLUS, STEALTH satin PPF, TRACWRAP temporary protection film, ARMOR protective film, RX 8 gloss protective film, RX 8 matte protective film, RX 10 gloss protective film, RX 10 matte protective film and PRIME automotive window. The Company also offers car care services, including anti-static glass cleaner, ceramic boost, detail spray, interior cleaner, iron remover, paint protection film (PPF) cleaner, PPF sealant, rinse-free car wash, water spot remover, cleaning & detailing, towels & microfibers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

